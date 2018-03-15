14 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: CAF Boss Ahmed Roots for Women Football

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmed Ahmed has urged women to play their role in the promotion and uplifting of women football on the continent.

Ahmed, who was in Rwanda as a guest speaker at the Forum for the African Union of Broadcasting, made the remarks while meeting the press at Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali on Monday.

He revealed that, on their part, CAF has constituted a committee in charge to make a follow up on women football development on the continent.

"We fund different women football competitions on the continent; we need to engage women into the sport so that they can reach a high level," Ahmed noted.

He added: "Under my presidency, CAF is resolutely determined to support the mass practice of women football, encourage the initiatives, and engage football in the emancipation of women."

In the recently concluded CAF Women's Football Symposium which took place in Morocco last week, the CA boss said that, "we now have to decide to formally and unequivocally commit ourselves to firmly promote feminine football."

CAF president Ahmad was in Rwanda, on a three-day official visit. He touched down on Saturday (10 March 2018) evening from Morocco, in the company of Communication Advisor Hedi Hamel.

On his three day visit to Rwanda since assuming the reins of the continent's football governing body last year, the CAF boss visited Kigali Memorial Centre on Sunday morning to pay his tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He donated US$2000 (about Rwf1.7m) to the Centre.

Rwanda

Scientists Decry Low Number of Girls Taking Science Courses

Scientists have called on education stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to rally young girls to pursue… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.