Rwanda: CAF Boss Ahmed Roots for Women Football

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmed Ahmed has urged women to play their role in the promotion and uplifting of women football on the continent.

Ahmed, who was in Rwanda as a guest speaker at the Forum for the African Union of Broadcasting, made the remarks while meeting the press at Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali on Monday.

He revealed that, on their part, CAF has constituted a committee in charge to make a follow up on women football development on the continent.

"We fund different women football competitions on the continent; we need to engage women into the sport so that they can reach a high level," Ahmed noted.

He added: "Under my presidency, CAF is resolutely determined to support the mass practice of women football, encourage the initiatives, and engage football in the emancipation of women."

In the recently concluded CAF Women's Football Symposium which took place in Morocco last week, the CA boss said that, "we now have to decide to formally and unequivocally commit ourselves to firmly promote feminine football."

CAF president Ahmad was in Rwanda, on a three-day official visit. He touched down on Saturday (10 March 2018) evening from Morocco, in the company of Communication Advisor Hedi Hamel.

On his three day visit to Rwanda since assuming the reins of the continent's football governing body last year, the CAF boss visited Kigali Memorial Centre on Sunday morning to pay his tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He donated US$2000 (about Rwf1.7m) to the Centre.