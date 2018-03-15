14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Works in Lunda Norte Province

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is working since Wednesday morning fin the e north-eastern Lunda Norte province, where he is pying a two-day working visit.

At Kamakenzo airport, where the presidential plane landed at 9:46 am, the President received warm greetings from Governor Ernesto Muangala, state ministers, ministers and other authorities.

A few minutes later he moved in a car parade to the Dundo Diagnostic Centre, which waits for being equipped.

According to his agend, the President is also expected to visit other productive and social enterprises of the province .

On Thursday , the Angolan President will chair a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council.

President João Lourenço's visit to Lunda Norte will also be an opportunity to work with the governors of the eastern region of the country, namely Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico, to assess the situation in the region.

