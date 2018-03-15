Nigeria: Delta Approves Completion of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba

Asaba — After many years of neglect, there is a ray of hope for the Stephen Keshi Stadium as the Delta State Government has approved the award of contract for the completion of the second phase of work on the structure.

The stadium was named after the late Super Eagles Coach Stephen Keshi by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2012 shortly after the national team won the Africa Nations Cup.

The stadium was not completed by Uduaghan even after promising to do it in six months. But speaking in Asaba yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah disclosed that the decision to complete the stadium, which was started by former Governor James Ibori, was part of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Ukah said the approval was to ensure that the stadium is ready to host the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Competition scheduled for August.

He added that the hosting right of the event, given to the state by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), will not only harness the budding talents that abound in the state, but will further promote grassroots sports development in Delta State.