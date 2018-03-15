14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinda Authorities to Fight Poaching, Illegal Loggers

Cabinda — The Ministry of Environment has prioritized the fight against poaching and illegal logging in order to protect the species.

The official, who is in Cabinda since last week, visited Buco-Zau and Belize municipalities and explained that a process is being conducted for the inclusion of the former militaries in the supervision personnel to grant greater control and preservation of fauna and flora at Maiombe National Park.

On the other hand, the head of the referred park, José Maria Bizi, said that it is needed 65 staff.

He stated that the current number of 15 supervisors is not able to control the 193,000 hectares extension area of the park.

To mitigate the shortage of staff, the local administration has resorted to reliable people that provide information on poaching and illegal logging, as well as other means that harm the environment.

