Nigeria: Video of Evans' Confession Shown in Court

Two Compact Disks (CDs) showing video recordings of alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans' confession for alleged kidnapping were yesterday played at the Ikeja Special Offences court.

The video recordings presented to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo showed Evans confessing to kidnapping of his victims and armed robbery within and outside Lagos State. The clips from the video were played while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Titi Shitta-Bey, was leading a witness, Insp. Idowu Haruna, in evidence.

Evans is standing trial with co-defendant, Victor Aduba on four-count charge of kidnapping of Sylvanus Ahanonu Afia and unlawful possession of firearms.

Shitta-Bey had requested the court to tender the two CDs containing the confessions of Evans in the matter. She also requested that portion of the videos should be played in court to prove its authenticity to the defense team.

The videos showed Evans wearing a red T-shirt, seated on a leather seat in a room and confessing his crimes to Haruna. He was heard giving details of his family background, how he ran away from home, went into armed robbery and later kidnapping.

Evans was smiling as he narrated his escapades in bank robberies and kidnapping. He said the ransom collected ranged from $250,000 to $1million depending on the victim.

Haruna, a policeman with 14-year experience in the Nigerian Police Force, also told the court he came in contact with the defendants while serving as a member of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team. He said the defendants were arrested for the kidnap of one person in February 14, 2017.