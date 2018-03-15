Rwanda: Kenyan Named as National Cricket Team Coach

Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) have named Kenya's Martin Suji as the senior men's national team new head coach on a four-month contract, the federation president Eddie Balaba has confirmed.

Suji, a former Kenyan international takes over from Ugandan, Davis Turinawe, whose contract ended in February. Suji is tasked to prepare the national team side for the Sub-Regional WT20 Qualifier.

In another development, Rwanda has been confirmed as host of 2019 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa sub-regional Eastern group in June that will bring together teams like; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The top two teams will go to the Regional Qualifiers.

Suji was born June 2, 1971 in Nairobi, he is a former Kenyan cricketer who played at One-Day International for the Kenyan national side between 1996 and 2006.

A right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler, his overall international career spanned from 1990 to 2006, and included matches at 1996, 1999, and 2003 World Cups, as well as at 1990, 1994, and 1997 ICC Trophies.

Following the departure of Roger Harper after the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, Suji was made assistant coach of the national team, assisting the caretaker Alfred Njuguna (later replaced by Andy Kirsten as full-time coach in May 2008).

In February 2011, Suji was appointed senior coach of the Uganda national team, replacing South African Shukri Conrad.

He remained in the role until May 2013, and oversaw the team at several major tournaments, including the 2011 WCL Division Two and 2013 Division Two tournaments, and the 2012 World Twenty20 Qualifier.