15 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Confirms 25 Deaths As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash in Plateau

Photo: Premium Times
Plateau state.
By Cletus Ukpong

The Nigerian Army says its troops on Wednesday discovered 23 dead bodies in a village in Plateau State.

The army said the 3 Division Garrison in Plateau discovered the bodies.

The army said two soldiers from the division were also killed in the state.

There have been several cases of mass killings in the state due to clashes between herdsmen and local communities.

The spokesperson of the army, Texas Chukwu, said in a statement issued on Wednesday night, "While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village."

Mr. Chukwu, a brigadier general, said the troops responded to a distress call about a clash between Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki village.

The two soldiers were killed by herdsmen who opened fire on the troops' convoy, Mr. Chukwu said. He said two other soldiers wounded in the attack have been taken to a military hospital.

The army said seven suspects have been arrested and weapons, including one AK 47 assault rifle, recovered from the incident.

The killings in Plateau state have continued, despite the curfew imposed on some communities by the state government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had visited the state recently to assess the situation and personally condole with communities ravaged by incessant killings.

