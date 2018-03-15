15 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Denies Increasing Vehicle Registration, Number Plate Rates

The Lagos State government has debunked rumours of increasing the cost of processing motor vehicle particulars and application for number plates.

It said the rates remained the same across the state. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the clarification was in response to enquiries by the public about the rumours of increases in charges relating to the motor vehicle administration.

Bamigbetan said anyone with evidence of any increase in motor registration rates from any of the official centres managed by the State Motor Vehicle Administration Authority (MVAA) should report to the agency or the Ministry of Transportation.

He said: "Although the cost of maintaining the roads and expanding infrastructure, which ease the operations of vehicles is enormous, the Lagos State government shall continue to bear the burden of keeping the roads motorable and safe for all users."

The commissioner said some people he described as mischief makers were cashing in on the challenges the new Land Use Charge Law, which seeks to raise more money for the provision of public infrastructure for the benefit of all, to misinform the public.

