15 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Metuh Seeks Fresh Permission to Travel Abroad for Treatment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Olisa Metuh.
By Bridget Chiedu Onochie

Abuja — Former National Publicity Secretary, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has filed a fresh application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the release of his International Passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

In the application moved by his counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Metuh prayed the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to grant him leave to travel abroad on health reasons.

Etiaba, who argued the application for the release of Metuh's travel document yesterday, told the court that the instant application was different from the two previous ones, which the court had heard and ruled on.

He drew the attention of the court to Exhibit three attached to the application, which was a letter dated February 14, and addressed to Dr. Raymond Onwuelo by Mr. Andrean T. H. Kessy, a Neurological and Spinal Surgery Consultant in London, stating detailed health status of Metuh.

He said the surgery on Metuh would take about 10 days and requires five weeks to heal.

However, counsel to the second defendant, Destra Investments Limited, Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), in his submission stated that the application deals with the exercise of the court's discretion.

He noted that the granting of the application by the court would speed up the trial, as Metuh will have no reason to be absent from court for his trial after treatment.

But the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, while opposing the application, said the defence had failed to place sufficient materials before the court to warrant exercise of its discretion on the application.

He stated that all the exhibits the defence attached to support the affidavit were un-convincing, and not qualified as a medical report to warrant a critical look by the court to see the defendant's complaints of ill-health.

Tahir, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the application for lacking in merit, and to consider it as an abuse of court's process.

The matter has been adjourned till today for further hearing of the case.

Nigeria

Army Confirms 25 Deaths As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash in Plateau

The Nigerian Army says its troops on Wednesday discovered 23 dead bodies in a village in Plateau State. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.