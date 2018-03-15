Nigeria: Ogun State Attracts 304 Industrial Firms in Seven Years

Abeokuta — Ogun State has attracted 304 industries within the last seven years when Senator Ibikunle Amosun's administration assumed office, the Governor has disclosed.

Addressing journalists on the State's 4th Investors' Forum themed, "Consolidating The Gains And Accelerating Growth", Amosun said that out of the 304 investors, 148 had each invested between $2million and $2billion while the remaining 156 had also invested $50 million each.

This year's forum, which is planned to attract over 500 successful international and local industrialists, is scheduled to hold between March 20 and 21.

His words: "Today companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and business men are flooding Ogun state on a daily basis, because of the conducive industrial environment we have created.

"We are not the commercial capital of Nigeria but we are moving towards industrial capital of Nigeria", Amosun explained.

Amosun who said the State is now the industrial hub of the country, added "We are now going to concentrate on mining. We want to move beyond industrial hub of Nigeria to industrial capital".

He said the situation had become possible because his administration had succeeded in creating conducive environment for business to thrive in addition to creating the necessary infrastructure.

The Governor assured that his government was going to pay more attention to agricultural development, disclosing that California State in the United States of Americ 60 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from agriculture and stressed that the time had come for the country to shift its focus from oil which is now the major source of the country's revenue.

According to the Governor, as at now the State's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) had risen to N7billion from less than N2 billion his administration inherited when it assumed office.

"We are leaving behind existing business driven environment and anyone that is coming behind me will be a wizkid Governor", Amosun affirmed.

He appealed to investors to seize the opportunity of the friendly environment to invest in the State.

The Vice President Professor YemiOsinbajo is to declare the forum open, while a former Mexican President is among the special guests expected at the occasion.