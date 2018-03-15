14 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Prisons, Pipeline Exit Continental Tourney

By David Kwalimwa

Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline were on Tuesday night bundled out of the ongoing Women's Africa Club volleyball championship in Egypt at the semi-final stage by North African opposition.

Prisons were beaten by the tournament's defending champions Tunisia's Carthage 3-1 sets (25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21) in the first last four contest staged at the Ahly Hall in Cairo.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the game, Prisons coach David Lung'aho admitted his charges lost to a far better opponent.

"Carthage are a very good team. They were much stronger at the end of every set but all the sets were closely fought," said Lung'aho

Soon after, Pipeline - who are the Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions - suffered the same fate, losing to hosts and seven time continental champions Ahly in similar set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8).

Thus, Prisons and Pipeline are set to play each other in the third place play-off game, while Carthage and Ahly will face off in the final.

