Kenya: Prisons, Pipeline Exit Continental Tourney

Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline were on Tuesday night bundled out of the ongoing Women's Africa Club volleyball championship in Egypt at the semi-final stage by North African opposition.

Prisons were beaten by the tournament's defending champions Tunisia's Carthage 3-1 sets (25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21) in the first last four contest staged at the Ahly Hall in Cairo.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the game, Prisons coach David Lung'aho admitted his charges lost to a far better opponent.

"Carthage are a very good team. They were much stronger at the end of every set but all the sets were closely fought," said Lung'aho

Soon after, Pipeline - who are the Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions - suffered the same fate, losing to hosts and seven time continental champions Ahly in similar set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8).

Thus, Prisons and Pipeline are set to play each other in the third place play-off game, while Carthage and Ahly will face off in the final.