Angola: Present Model of Justice Administration Outdated - Chief Justice

Luanda — The Angolan Supreme Court Chief Justice, Rui Ferreira, said last Tuesday in Luanda that the present model of justice administration in the country is outdated, considering its incapacity to respond satisfactorily to the flow of judicial demand and the slowness in dealing with lawsuits.

Rui Ferreira, who is also the chairman of the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy, made the abovementioned statement at the opening the 2018 Judicial Year, a ceremony that was chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Rui Ferreira emphasised that the present model of justice administration in Angola is "saturated". In view of this conclusion, he said, there is still a long way to go in the consolidation of the democratic process and rule of law.

"In a clear way, the Angolan justice system is not even able to solve half of the lawsuits it has, a reality that is not new and comes from previous years and is getting worse and worse", stressed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

He then reiterated that "we need to correct this problem, but not with words or lamentation, but with action (...)".

He also seized the occasion to appeal for major investment in the judicial sector with a view to resolving some of the main situations that cause obstacles to a good justice administration.