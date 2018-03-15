14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Present Model of Justice Administration Outdated - Chief Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Supreme Court Chief Justice, Rui Ferreira, said last Tuesday in Luanda that the present model of justice administration in the country is outdated, considering its incapacity to respond satisfactorily to the flow of judicial demand and the slowness in dealing with lawsuits.

Rui Ferreira, who is also the chairman of the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy, made the abovementioned statement at the opening the 2018 Judicial Year, a ceremony that was chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Rui Ferreira emphasised that the present model of justice administration in Angola is "saturated". In view of this conclusion, he said, there is still a long way to go in the consolidation of the democratic process and rule of law.

"In a clear way, the Angolan justice system is not even able to solve half of the lawsuits it has, a reality that is not new and comes from previous years and is getting worse and worse", stressed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

He then reiterated that "we need to correct this problem, but not with words or lamentation, but with action (...)".

He also seized the occasion to appeal for major investment in the judicial sector with a view to resolving some of the main situations that cause obstacles to a good justice administration.

Angola

Military Higher Education School Repair Works Concluded At 92 Percent

The rehabilitation works of the MIlitary Higher Education Institute in Huambo-based Académica ward, which has… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.