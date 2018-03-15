14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tombwa Locality to Gain Canned Fish Factory

Tombwa — A factory that will produce canned fruit and canned fish, as well as conserve sea products is being built in Tombwa Municipality, south-western Namibe Province, and it is scheduled to start operations this year.

The factory, which will have the capacity to process 5000 tons of fish per year, is to create 704 new direct jobs.

ANGOP has learnt that the project is estimated at USD 50 million and is an initiative of the Wafeng entrepreneurial group.

Currently, the factory has 27 workers, most of whom are Angolans.

