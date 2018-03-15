Cameroon: One Textbook Policy in Execution

This is clearly seen in a call for the manifestation of interest for the approval of school textbooks and didactic materials by the Minister of Basic Education.

Moves towards a one textbook policy for each subject in nursery, primary and secondary schools are now a reality in the country. This is seen in an announcement signed by the Minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Hadidja Alim in which she calls for the submission of bids for the approval of school textbooks and didactic materials for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The announcement indicates that pupils in primary school will have at most nine textbooks while those in nursery schools, three textbooks, in all schools nationwide be it in the French or English sub-systems of education. Consequently, the same textbook that will be used in the teaching of the English Language or Mathematics in the Centre Region, will be the same textbook that will be used in the teaching of the same subjects in Yokaduma in the East Region or any other school in the South, West or Northern Regions of the country.

The call for manifestation of interest by publishers is within the framework of the ordinary session of the National Council for the Approval of Textbooks and Didactic Materials (CNAMSMD) to be held next month. To this effect, Minister Youssouf Hadidja Alim has called on publishers wishing to include textbooks and didactic materials on the official book lists for the 2018/2019 academic year to submit their application files to the Permanent Secretariat of CNAMSMD latest April 10, 2018.

On November 23, 2017, the Prime Minister, Head of Government ordered that the policy of a unique textbook per subject in primary and secondary schools in the country should be applied. Members of the National Council for the Approval of school Textbooks and Didactic Materials together with publishers, printers and distributors later sat to give a clearer interpretation of the PM's decision and to have a common understanding of the concept of a single textbook per subject nationwide.

The results are clear now. Hence forth, all schools (nursery one and two inclusive) under the Ministry of Basic Education in the English or French subsystems of education, as of next year have only three text books on the book lists. This include "Initiation to Pre-reading, Pre-letter formation", Drawing, painting, Institution to Colouring" and Initiation to Mathematics. All Class One or SIL pupils will have at most eight (8) textbooks.

This includes textbook for ICT or Abrabic subjects. The call for submission of bids indicates that only one and same textbook will be used nationwide in the teaching of English Language: (Sound and Word Building, Vocabulary, Grammar, Spelling) Handwriting, Mathematics, ICT, French, Citizenship (Civics, Human Rights, and Moral Education), Science (Health and Environmental Education), History/Geography and National Languages and Culture.