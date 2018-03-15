Angola: Energy Sector Gets U.S.$13 Billion Investments

Luanda — The Energy and Water sector received US $ 13 billion investments from the state during the last five-year period 2013/2017, which initially focused on expanding the production capacity.

According to the director of office of studies, planning and statistics of the Ministry of Energy and Water, José Salgueiro, 80 percent of the referred investment went to the electricity sub-sector, while 20 percent was used to build new infrastructures and expand water systems.

José Salgueiro made the statement during an interview Tuesday to the National Radio of Angola (RNA).

Associated to the programme to increase production capacity, energy transportation projects are also being implemented for the main cities, aiming at interconnecting the three regional systems of the country, namely the North, Center and South.

According to the official, the strategy to broaden the energy matrix is ??to significantly reduce production costs.