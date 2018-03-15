15 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wet, Jam-Packed Morning in Nairobi Following Heavy Downpour

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Capital FM
The road at Suswa caved in due to heavy rains.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Most roads in Nairobi have been flooded affecting flow of vehicles at large following heavy rainfall that was experienced for the better part of the morning on Thursday.

Nairobi traffic boss Joshua Omukata appealed to motorists to exercise caution and be patient while on the road.

He said traffic flow is extremely slow and that a number of vehicles had been stuck on the roads slowing down the flow.

Omukata stated that more personnel have been mobilized to help in managing the situation.

On Monday, the Kenya Meteorological Department announced that this week will be characterised by heavy rainfall of more than 40mm.

Residents of Western, South and Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya, including Nairobi were alerted to brace themselves for the rainfalls which will be lighter than the ones experienced in the past week.

More on This

Floods Washes Away Part of Maai Mahiu Road, Motorists Stranded

Tens of travellers were caught up in a heavy traffic snarl-up on Maai Mahiu-Narok road after a section of the road was… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.