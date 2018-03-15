Kenya: Wet, Jam-Packed Morning in Nairobi Following Heavy Downpour

Photo: Capital FM

The road at Suswa caved in due to heavy rains.

Nairobi — Most roads in Nairobi have been flooded affecting flow of vehicles at large following heavy rainfall that was experienced for the better part of the morning on Thursday.

Nairobi traffic boss Joshua Omukata appealed to motorists to exercise caution and be patient while on the road.

He said traffic flow is extremely slow and that a number of vehicles had been stuck on the roads slowing down the flow.

Omukata stated that more personnel have been mobilized to help in managing the situation.

On Monday, the Kenya Meteorological Department announced that this week will be characterised by heavy rainfall of more than 40mm.

Residents of Western, South and Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya, including Nairobi were alerted to brace themselves for the rainfalls which will be lighter than the ones experienced in the past week.