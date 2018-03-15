14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Military Higher Education School Repair Works Concluded At 92 Percent

Huambo — The rehabilitation works of the MIlitary Higher Education Institute in Huambo-based Académica ward, which has been interrupted since January this year due to financial issues, are concluded at 92 percent.

The Defense minister, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, who on Tuesday visited the premises, learnt that since the beginning of the works in 2014, at least two buildings have already been rehabilitated and two others are already built.

Created under presidential decree, the institution is expected to offer promotion courses for captain, army command and general staff, while others are still to be defined.

