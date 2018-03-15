14 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Win for Non-Local Teachers, Won't Be Posted Near Somalia Border

Teachers working along the the-Somalia border have been redeployed to perceived 'safer grounds', a move local leaders called discriminatorily.

Non-local teachers from Hulugho, Fafi, Ijara, and Dadaab areas have been redeployed by the Teachers' Service Commission following recent terror attacks targetting non-locals.

The local leaders led by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale condemned the TSC's redeployment decision, saying that every child has a right to education.

More teachers have also been transferred from Wajir and Mandera following the killing of two teachers in Qarsa Primary in Wajir county by al Shabaab two weeks ago.

"The TSC has sent us to Hulugho since non-local teachers were transferred from those schools. Don't we have the same right to safety as those teachers transferred from insecure areas? We arenot immune to attacks," a local teacher who sought anonymity told the Star yesterday.

The teachers say they work under harsh conditions with little pay and sending them to insecure areas is double punishment.

Kenya Secondary School Head association Garissa chapter head Khalif Issack say schools along the border may face closure if something urgent is not done.

To avert the exodus of non-local teachers from the region, Issack says that the county should sponsor local students to pursue P1 teaching courses.

He says the county should also employ unntrained teachers.

