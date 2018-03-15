14 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh2.5 Billion Disbursed for Medical Supplies in Mbulu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Lyimo

Mbulu — The government has disbursed a total of Sh2.1 billion to Mbulu District for purchasing medical supplies and equipment and completing the construction of health centres in Daudi, Dongobesh and Tsawi wards.

Mbulu District Commissioner Chelestino Mofuga said this on Monday, March 12 when addressing residents after inspecting the under construction health centre buildings.

Mr Mofuga clarified that the three health centres had altogether been provided with Sh2.1 billion and that each had received Sh700 million for purchasing medical equipment.

He called upon residents to cooperate effectively and engage in the construction of the health centres so as to reduce costs and ultimately construct more buildings than what had been planned.

A resident of Tlawi Ward, Ms Elizabeth Eldas, thanked the government for issuing the money, which, in one way or another, would benefit them.

Mr Solomon Yaro, a resident of Daudi Ward, said the health centre in their area had now been improved through the money and that currently they had no need of going to Mbulu Town for health services.

Tanzania

Govt Marks Tanzania Border Afresh Amid Persistent Row

The Kenyan government has kicked off an exercise to re-affirm its territorial border with neighbouring Tanzania by… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.