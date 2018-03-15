14 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MoU On Encountering Terrorism Signed

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry hosted on Wednesday signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding on Combatting Terrorism between the National Authority for Combating Terrorism and the Spain-based International Iberian Institution in presence of Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem.

The Undersecretary underlined in his address that Sudan supports every efforts made to combat terrorism and fundamentalism emanating from its conviction of protecting its citizens and the whole humanity.

He described signing of memo of understanding as efforts boosting the national expertise , calling for re-considering issue of terrorism with broader context to include issues of achievement of development, and combatting poverty along with security handlings.

He said the Memo aims at consolidating cooperation between the two sides , especially in fields of exchange of expertise , raise efficacy of justice organs and institutions of enforcement of national laws in aspects related to combating terrorism and violent fundamentalism.

EU ambassador , ambassadors of European groups and directors of concerned departments at Foreign Ministry attended the signing ceremony.

