Niger: Boko Haram Blamed for Nonstop Cholera Outbreaks

Maiduguri — A new cholera outbreak in the terror prone northeast Nigeria has left three people dead.

The Borno State Ministry of Health has detected more than 500 suspected cases, 23 of which are confirmed by laboratory culture testing. Half of the reported cases involve children under five years of age

The outbreak is concentrated in Kukawa, a major commercial hub with a population of 150 000 situated near Lake Chad and near borders with Chad and Cameroon.

Kukawa is about 200 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where a five-month cholera outbreak was contained in late 2017.

Speaking in Maiduguri, Dr Haruna Mshelia, the state government and partners were working to urgently to contain the outbreak.

The government is working in collaboration with World Health Organisation and other partners to reinforce early detection of suspected cases, improve water, sanitation and hygiene facilities as well as providing oral rehydration therapy for the affected people.

Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu, WHO representative in Nigeria, said WHO deployed its teams to detect, investigate and properly assess new cases of cholera.

Recurrent cholera outbreaks are blamed on the destruction of health facilities in Borno by the Boko Haram terror group.

Owing to a lack of clinics, mobile health teams have been deployed and cholera treatment units established.

An estimated 7,7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in northeastern Nigeria.

The health sector is seeking over US$109,6 million (R1,3 billion) to respond to the needs of 5,1 million vulnerable people in the region in 2018.