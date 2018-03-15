15 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Niger: Boko Haram Blamed for Nonstop Cholera Outbreaks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — A new cholera outbreak in the terror prone northeast Nigeria has left three people dead.

The Borno State Ministry of Health has detected more than 500 suspected cases, 23 of which are confirmed by laboratory culture testing. Half of the reported cases involve children under five years of age

The outbreak is concentrated in Kukawa, a major commercial hub with a population of 150 000 situated near Lake Chad and near borders with Chad and Cameroon.

Kukawa is about 200 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where a five-month cholera outbreak was contained in late 2017.

Speaking in Maiduguri, Dr Haruna Mshelia, the state government and partners were working to urgently to contain the outbreak.

The government is working in collaboration with World Health Organisation and other partners to reinforce early detection of suspected cases, improve water, sanitation and hygiene facilities as well as providing oral rehydration therapy for the affected people.

Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu, WHO representative in Nigeria, said WHO deployed its teams to detect, investigate and properly assess new cases of cholera.

Recurrent cholera outbreaks are blamed on the destruction of health facilities in Borno by the Boko Haram terror group.

Owing to a lack of clinics, mobile health teams have been deployed and cholera treatment units established.

An estimated 7,7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in northeastern Nigeria.

The health sector is seeking over US$109,6 million (R1,3 billion) to respond to the needs of 5,1 million vulnerable people in the region in 2018.

Niger

Resettlement Program Suspended for African Refugees

The U.N. refugee agency says it has been forced to temporarily suspend an operation to resettle African refugees… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.