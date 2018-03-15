Kenya: Lectures Stage Demos in Nairobi Over Salaries

Public University lectures on Wednesday staged a demonstration at the ministry of Education seeking audience with Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The lectures, with placards and a band leading them walked from the University of Nairobi through Parliament Building to Jogoo House as they sang songs of protest.

They demanded that the government and the universities councils tables a counter proposal offer of the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement.

Uasu secretary-general Constantine Wasonga said the union is giving vice-chancellors 48 hours to remit their salary deductions.

"We will not listen to anything else other than a CBA" he said

They were accompanied by their colleagues in Kusu.