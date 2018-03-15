14 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Political Parties Invited to Withdraw Ballot Papers

By Abdoulaye Babale

The Director General of Elections invites all the political parties that have verified the conformity of their list of candidates, emblem and colours submitted at SOPECAM for the production of campaign and ballot papers, to contact the said printing press without delay and withdraw their campaign ballots.

They include: ANDP, CNSF, CPDM, SDF, CDU, UDP, NUDP and UPC.

The Director General also invites the 'Union des Mouvements Socialistes' (UMS), which is still to confirm that same information at SOPECAM, to kindly comply with the existing law, on this day, in order to allow for the production of its ballot papers.

Failure to do so, the said campaign ballots shall be produced based on information the party submitted through correspondence N°012/PM/UMS/03-2018 of 8 March 2018.

Done at Yaounde, 13 March 2018 The Director General of Elections

