Cameroon: Nkeze Emilia - Spirited SDF Team Leader

The pedagogue emerges as a frontline member of the SDF, dedicated to play a front role for the party to achieve its mission of establishing a just, free and democratic society.

It is evident in the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party circles that the 49 year- old mother is the best choice to lead their team of candidates for the March 25, 2018 Senatorial elections. .

It is her daring attitude that helped her rise to the helm of the Widikum/ Bosse Electoral District of the SDF in Momo Division where she leads without any complex in the face of challenges from members of the opposite sex and opponents from other political parties.

Nkeze's membership of the SDF Party is traced back to 1992 when she was still a student. The refined Public speaker and professional teacher; showcases strength as a spirited leader. Away from that, the wife and mother of four sons is not in her first experience in the senatorial race.

Five years ago; Nkeze Emilia Kalebong was in the race the Alternate on the SDF ticket. She sounds off about the team of candidates she now leads. It is all about what she describes as a young generation of Lawyers and teachers with strong minds, very close to the grassroots and poised to convince councilors that the SDF is the alternative in times like this.

They include, Barrister Kemende Henry, Barrister Ajuoh Ngam Honore, Vaniganson Mochiggle, Buh Sule Tegha, Barrister Kinyang Nyang Georges, Kumbongsi Dyx Meten Alim.

Nkeze Emilia features prominently among the few women who make the difference in SDF party politics. She is a believer in more women in power and can be counted as an inspiration for hope when the subject is speaking out for justice and democracy.