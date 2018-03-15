13 March 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Liquidity Challenges Hit Life Assurers

Tagged:

Related Topics

New business written by the life assurance sector for both individual life and group business decreased by 26 percent and two percent respectively in the quarter to September 2017, on the back of Zimbabwe's biting liquidity challenge.

In a report, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) pointed out that Zimbabweans were not prioritising life assurance of the back of increasingly difficult economic conditions.

"During the quarter under review the new business written by the life assurance sector for both individual life and group business decreased by 26 percent and two percent respectively. The liquidity challenge is largely responsible for the decrease.

"In terms of competing interests, insurance ranks low on the priority list of customers," Ipec said.

However, an increase of 18 percent was recorded on recurring business for the individual business while a two percent decrease was recorded for group business.

Zimbabwe

Political Analyst Mandaza Urges Ban On 'Biased' AU, SADC Observers

Top academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza has called for the banning of African missions from observing elections on the… Read more »

Read the original article on Financial Gazette.

Copyright © 2018 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.