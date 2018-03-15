15 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City Council to Repossess Stands

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Chateuka

Harare City Council (HCC) is set to repossess residential stands issued to cooperatives and housing assistance pay schemes, which are failing to pay for the allocated land.

The stands were allocated to individuals between 2005 and 2017.

According to recent minutes of the council's housing and community services and licensing committee, the stands have to be reallocated to other beneficiaries.

HCC's housing and social development director Mr Edmore Nhekairo said cooperatives and pay schemes had failed to meet the deadline for payments.

"Schemes/housing cooperatives were allocated land between 2005 and 2017 and were required to pay intrinsic land prices within stipulated period for the allocated stands, but up to now some of them had not yet complied," said Mr Nhekairo.

"Continuous engagements had been made to motivate the housing pay schemes /housing cooperatives to liquidate their intrinsic land prices obligations, but to no avail.

"In other instances, payment plans were entered into, but some of the housing pay schemes/housing cooperatives had not honoured the payment plans," he said.

However, council is proposing a phased approach to repossessing the stands, starting with those allocated in 2015.

But the affected stand-owners will be notified of the exercise through the Press.

It is believed that the stands of those who fail to comply will be allocated to qualifying beneficiaries on the housing waiting list.

HCC recently stopped issuing land to housing cooperatives as part of a deliberate move to protect unsuspecting home-seekers from being fleeced by land barons.

As a result, cooperatives that had not been allocated land before the review, will not be accommodated.

Members of such schemes have since been advised to deal directly with council.

Zimbabwe

Political Analyst Mandaza Urges Ban On 'Biased' AU, SADC Observers

Top academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza has called for the banning of African missions from observing elections on the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.