Eritrea: Seminar On Eritrea-Finland Cooperation in Higher Educational

Asmara — Eritrea and Finland held a seminar on the progress of cooperation in higher education. The dissemination seminar was held on 12 March at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, said that the seminar highlighted the undertakings employed, capacities built, experiences gained and lessons learned which demonstrated the collective commitments to the successful implementation of the educational cooperation between the two countries that was initiated in 2015.

The Executive Director of the National Higher Education and Research Institute, Dr. Haile Mihtsun, said that the success of the cooperation attributed, among other factors, to the solid grounds that was built on and the mutual respect, good understanding, trust, flexibility, effective communication that prevailed among the parties throughout the course of implementation. Dr. Haile also indicated that the cooperation will have significant contribution towards improving the provision of quality of education in the Eritrean colleges.

Commending the outcome of the cooperation being exerted with Eritrea, member of the Assembly of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, said that the cooperation mainly supports the policy the Government of Eritrea which is keen on developing its human resources.

Ambassador Tarja Fernandez from the Finish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on her, part said that the exchange of visits of high officials and students attests to the growing cooperation between the two countries.

At the event presentations were given regarding the implementation of the projects and their progress.