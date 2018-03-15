14 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Eritrea-Finland Cooperation in Higher Educational

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrea and Finland held a seminar on the progress of cooperation in higher education. The dissemination seminar was held on 12 March at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, said that the seminar highlighted the undertakings employed, capacities built, experiences gained and lessons learned which demonstrated the collective commitments to the successful implementation of the educational cooperation between the two countries that was initiated in 2015.

The Executive Director of the National Higher Education and Research Institute, Dr. Haile Mihtsun, said that the success of the cooperation attributed, among other factors, to the solid grounds that was built on and the mutual respect, good understanding, trust, flexibility, effective communication that prevailed among the parties throughout the course of implementation. Dr. Haile also indicated that the cooperation will have significant contribution towards improving the provision of quality of education in the Eritrean colleges.

Commending the outcome of the cooperation being exerted with Eritrea, member of the Assembly of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, said that the cooperation mainly supports the policy the Government of Eritrea which is keen on developing its human resources.

Ambassador Tarja Fernandez from the Finish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on her, part said that the exchange of visits of high officials and students attests to the growing cooperation between the two countries.

At the event presentations were given regarding the implementation of the projects and their progress.

Eritrea

UN Calls for Release of Arbitrarily Arrested

The United Nations Human Rights Office is calling on the Eritrean government to immediately release all people who are… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.