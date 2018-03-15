14 March 2018

Eritrea: Seminar On the Progress of Education

Asmara — The Eritrean Teachers Association organized a seminar on 12 March with a view to increase the awareness of members on the current educational situation, to gain the experience of various countries on the educational progress, challenges that might encounter and their solutions, to nurture common understanding as well on handling of students.

Speaking at the event, the D. G. of general Education, Mr. Musa Naib gave extensive briefing on the experiences of other countries in the provision of education including that of Finland, Korea, Poland, the US, Senegal and Hong Kong.

Indicating that the school system of a given country is the reflection of that society, Mr. Musa called for harmonizing the experience of other countries educational system with culture and tradition of the country.

Mr. Musa reiterated that parents and the society have significant role in the development of education in the country.

Pointing out that a teacher is has a significant role in the transformation of the society, the chairman of the association; Mr. Semon Mehari said that the association is organizing continuous awareness raising seminars.

The Eritrean Teachers Association that was established in 1959 has 17 thousand members.

