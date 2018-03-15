14 March 2018

Eritrea: New School Constructed in Hagaz

Adi-Keih — The construction of a new junior high school at the Embakuakat administrative area, Adi-Keih sub-zone, at a cost of around 5 million Nakfa has began providing educational service.

According to Mr. Solomon Bariagabir, supervisor at the Ministry of Education, the new school comprises 12 class rooms, 4 rooms for library and administrative service as well as one latrine and will accommodate 1200 students.

Indicating that a reservoir with a capacity of holding 450 barrels of water has been put in place in a bid to ensure the availability of water, Mr. Solomon said that the new school is expected to alleviate the burden of the Mai-Kuakat junior high school.

The villages of Adewhi, Wenkeb, Mailien, Endatekualu, Baekel, Maedo-Ruba and Embakuakat will becoame beneficiaries of the new school, Mr. Solomon added.

Embakuakat is located south west of the city of Adi-Keih.

In the same vein, the problem of electric power and water supply of the Hagaz secondary school has been alleviated and digital library introduced.

The digital library that was put in place in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Rora Digital Library includes 300 computers that will serve the teachers and students.

The Hagaz high school that was operation in 2012/2013 provides educational service to 600 students.

