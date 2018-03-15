14 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Meet Transportation Demand of the Public

Asmara — The Minister of Transportation and Communications, Mr. Tesfaselasie Berhane said that investment and practical implementation based on research is being exerted to meet the transportation demand of the public.

Indicating that with the socio-economic development it is expected that the demands for transportation and communications to grow, Minister Tesfaselasie said that the Government of Eritrea in making huge investment to expand the sector as part of its policy to ensure social justice.

Pointing out that the number of transport beneficiaries that was 10 million in 1993 has now increased to 92.4 million and that was as a result of the increased number of transport routes from 26 to 294.

Minister Tesfaselasie reiterated that 1890 villages have become beneficiaries of transportation service and that has witnessed an increased by 85%. He also called on the public to strengthen participation in the roads renovation activities for the sustainability of the services.

Regarding the communications sector, Minister Tesfaselasie said that between 2001 to 2210 commendable developments have been achieved in the introduction and expansion of land and mobile telephones as well as internet and postal services and that have brought positive transformation in the socio-economic development of the society. He also said that the activity is ongoing with increased demand of the public.

Minister Tesfaselasie pointed out that strong efforts are being exerted to develop and expand sea and air transport, construction of airports, expansion of air transport service in cooperation with various Airlines as well as expansion and renovation of ports.

