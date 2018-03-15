15 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed, 9 Injured in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Two female suicide Bombers have been confirmed dead, with nine people injured in a foiled attack around Alikaramanti village, near Giwa Military barracks, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The incident took place at about 8:25pm on Wednesday, which resulted to many residents living in Fori, Jiddari Polo and Lawanti general areas scamper fo Safety.

Borno State Police Command in a press statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Kwaji said, "On 14/03/2018 at about 2025 hrs. Two Female sucide bombers in an attempt to infiltrate into Alikaramanti area, after Giwa Barracks were intercepted by security operatives on duty, thereby hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies killing themselves and injuring Nine others.

"Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) team were immediately mobilized to the scene, and have rendered area safe.

"Corpses and injured victims evacuated to the hospital, as normalcy restored, please." Kwaji stated.

Nigeria

Army Confirms 25 Deaths As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash in Plateau

The Nigerian Army says its troops on Wednesday discovered 23 dead bodies in a village in Plateau State. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.