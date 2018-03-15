Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Kicks Off Election Campaign

Zanu-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa continues his first presidential election campaign with a visit to Matabeleland North province, the ruling party has revealed.

National spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists after a meeting of the Zanu PF politburo Wednesday that the ruling party has set up an election commission to oversee its internal candidate selection process.

"His Excellency President Mnangagwa will be visiting Matabeleland North province this coming Friday. This follows an earlier successful visit to Mashonaland Central.

"The commissariat department is rolling out party programs through presidential tours designed to meet and introduce President Mnangagwa to the people," Khaya Moyo said.

The "tours" according to Khaya Moyo are linked to "economic activities" taking place in different areas as part of government economic stabilization program.

With elections expected within the next four months, Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF has set rules and regulations governing the selection of party candidates through a new structure chaired by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje a career soldier.

"There shall be a Zanu PF electoral commission whose members shall be appointed by the President for their skill, experience or competency and for their integrity, probity, loyalty and commitment to the party."

Khaya Moyo added that provinces will be allowed to accept applications from prospective candidates and make recommendations to the elections commission.

However, the politburo will have final say with even those rejected by the provincial election directorate getting a chance to appeal to the national structure which may validate or reject any candidate.