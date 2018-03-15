14 March 2018

South Africa: 3G Sites Deployed in KZN Rural Areas

By Njabulo Buthelezi

VODACOM has deployed seven new base stations in the deep rural areas of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province. The 3G sites covering 637 km2 are to benefit 50 000 people in the northeastern Umhlabuyalingana Municipality.

The area now has a 1 000 percent increase in data traffic. Steven Barnwell, Managing Executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal, said the failure by rural communities to access the internet was unacceptable.

"We mean serious business when we say that rural and township areas should have the same network experience such as the people who reside in urban areas are accustomed."

Barnwell said the company planned more rollouts through its Rural Coverage Network Expansion Programme. Vodacom deployed the base stations in Kwamshudu Primary School, Gazini, Thelizolo, Border Post, Star Mission, Manguzi Temp and Manguzi Taxi rank.

It plans to build three more sites in Mfakubeka, eMbongweni and Kosi Mouth.

