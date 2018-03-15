14 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Why Adaptability in the Energy Sector Is Key to South Africa's Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

If Numsa is genuinely interested in protecting the very real interests of its members, it would be advisable for them join forces with the renewables sector in exploring how best to maximise job creation, economic development, progressive environmental standards, and ethical business practices. By DAVID MASURIEK

The Department of Energy's Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (IPPPP) was founded at the end of 2010 as one of the South African government's interventions to bolster the country's power generation capacity and diversify towards more environmentally friendly outputs other than emission heavy coal. According to environmental experts, South Africa produces about 250-million tonnes of CO² a year, about 1.5% of the CO² produced globally.

The primary mandate of this initiative has, from its inception, been to secure electricity from diversified energy sources within the private sector. Beyond the simple environmental necessity of this programme, energy supply has a substantial influence on economic growth and socio-economic development. According to the DoE, the IPPPP seeks to contribute to broader national developmental objectives such as the stimulation of the economy, job creation, social development and environmental-centric policy. The DoE's adjacent Integrated Resource Plan seeks to set the policy foundation for energy source and supply and is...

South Africa

Kevin Anderson Reaches Indian Wells Quarter-Finals

South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.