Mozambique: Voters Go to Polls Again in Nampula

Maputo — Voters in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula are going to the polls again on Wednesday for the second round of the mayoral by-election.

The first round, on 24 January, was inconclusive since no candidate won over 50 per cent of the vote. Under Mozambican electoral legislation, a second, run-off round is necessary between two candidates with the most votes, Amisse Cololo, of the ruling Frelimo Party, and Paulo Vahanle, of the rebel movement Renamo.

In the first round, Cololo won 44.51 per cent, and Vahanle won 40.32 per cent. The candidate of the second largest opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement, Carlos Saide, took 10.1 per cent of the vote. Subsequently, the MDM threw its weight behind Vahanle, and urged its supporters to vote for the Renamo candidate.

But victory may very well hinge on the turnout: on 24 January only 25 per cent of the registered electorate voted. If either Cololo or Vahanle manage to mobilise a significant number of the 75 per cent who abstained last time, that may swing the contest.

The Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE), the body responsible for the nuts and bolts of electoral organisation, failed miserably in January, when 43 of the 401 polling stations opened late, some of them two and a half hours late.

Determined to avoid a similar fiasco this time, STAE ensured that the ballot boxes, polling booths, and all the other voting material were taken to the polling stations on Tuesday night. When reporters from the independent television station, STV, visited several Nampula polling stations on Tuesday, both in the centre of the city and on the outskirts, they found all the necessary equipment was already there, and so were the polling station staff.

Members of the staff told STV they intended to sleep at the polling stations, and should thus have no problem in opening the polling stations to the voters promptly at 07.00 on Wednesday.

Because of claims that the voter registers used in January were inaccurate, the Nampula Provincial Elections Commission went back to the registers from 2014 (the last time there was any voter registration) and printed out paper copies of them for the two parties. Since these copies were signed by appointees of the two opposition parties on STAE, it will no longer be possible to claim that they were inaccurate or fraudulent.

It is thought that a large number of Nampula voters have lost their voter cards since 2014. STAE and the two competing parties have made it clear that any form of photo ID (identity card, passport, driving licence etc) will suffice, as long as the person concerned is registered.

Each voting centre (usually a school) contains several polling stations, and at each centre a STAE official is on duty with a laptop computer containing a copy of the registers, in order to direct people who have lost their cards to the correct polling station.

On Tuesday, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (CNE), Abdul Carimo, urged the Nampula voters to turn out en masse at the polling stations. The active participation of the electorate, he said, “is a sign of democratic maturity”.

“You should all leave home tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and make your way to the polling stations to exercise your right to vote”, he said, regardless of whether they still had their 2014 voter card. “All situations have been taken care of, so that all registered voters who do not have a voter card can vote”.

He wanted the voters to “clean up” Nampula's image after the massive abstention rate in the first round.

Interest in the by-election has not declined between the first and second rounds. By Tuesday afternoon STAE had accredited 132 journalists and about 1,000 observers. There are enough observers to ensure that every polling station will be covered