14 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dipping Back Into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?

When a person leaves power, power leaves them. It leaves them different, weakened, often a shrivelled person. In some cases, they define a particular era. In modern democracies, there is often a discussion about their legacy and how their decisions influenced the country in the present. With President Jacob Zuma, it is surely undeniable that his own actions will define his time in office and in the Age of Gedleyihlekisa. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority is expected to announce a decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will face criminal charges. Over the last few weeks he has taken great care to appear, in public, to be the dutiful ANC cadre. The reasons behind his newly found energy could be fascinating.

Over the weekend Zuma went out on the voter-registration trail for the ANC, during which he appeared to go all-out to encourage people to register to vote, and then to vote for the ANC. He was well-received, which is hardly surprising, considering he was in KwaZulu-Natal. The previous weekend, he went to an ANC elections workshop, where he appeared to participate in efforts to ensure that the party does well in 2019.

In between the...

