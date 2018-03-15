South Africa: Keeping the Dream Alive - Evelyn Groenink On the Unfinished Business of South African Democracy

analysis

Dulcie September was a schoolteacher. She didn't approve of those who didn't finish their homework. In many ways, activist and investigative journalist Evelyn Groenink's detailed quest to find the truth behind the assassination in 1988 of Dulcie September, the then banned ANC's representative in Paris, SWAPO activist Anton Lubowski in 1989 and MK commander Chris Hani in 1993, is a bid to complete a task she set out to accomplish almost 30 years ago. Groenink, once a member of the influential Dutch Anti-Apartheid Movement and the Dutch Communist party, is married to former deputy SARS Commissioner Ivan Pillay, who is currently being targetted by the NPA. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In spite of it all, Evelyn Groenink remains an idealist and an optimist.

In the almost 30 years that she has attempted to unravel the riddle of the brutal murder of Dulcie September as the 52-year-old former schoolteacher from Athlone unlocked the ANC office on the Rue des Petites-Ecuries in Paris on the morning of March 29, 1988, Groenink has encountered traces of ruthless, unprincipled and calculated killers with dark hearts and who do not serve the interests of humanity.

Arms dealers, hired assassins, government and military intelligence operatives, apartheid death...