15 March 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: German Ambassador to Mauritius Meets Prime Minister

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Mauritius with residence in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Mr Harald Gehrig, called on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on the development of the Mauritian economy, reinforcement of bilateral relations and political cooperation between Germany and Mauritius, ways to boost investment flows towards Mauritius as well as future development-related projects for Mauritius.

The meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was an interesting one, indicated the German Ambassador Gehrig in a statement. During the meeting, he presented the congratulations of the Chancellor, the President and the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Prime Minister for the 50th anniversary of Mauritius's accession to Independence. The German Ambassador also commended the evening festivities held on Monday 12 March 2018 to mark the special event.

