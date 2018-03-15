South Africa: Transport - Blade Nzimande's Road Ahead Is Filled With Potholes That Need Fixing

opinion

Newly appointed Transport Minister, Blade Nzimande, has a Herculean job ahead of him. BHEKI SIMELANE asked road users to give Nzimande some direction.

The news of the gruesome death of 21-year-old Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo, who was bundled into the boot of his car before it was set alight, has sent shock waves across the country. Ngcobo's murder is suspected to be linked to the ongoing dispute between the metered taxi industry and e-hailing services Uber and Taxify.

Ngcobo's death is but one example of the myriad challenges Nzimande faces in his new portfolio as Transport Minister.

"There's no running away from the Taxify/Uber vs Maxi Taxi debacle," South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson, Zanele Sabela, said.

"As Satawu we think the minister should bring all the stakeholders into one room as a means of resolving the stalemate and devising a way forward. This was done previously when the Bus Rapid Transit system was first introduced in the City of Johannesburg. Then Minister S'bu Ndebele brought all the stakeholders together and an amicable deal was ultimately reached. Minister Nzimande needs to do the same because currently South Africa's public transport system is not fully developed or integrated and...