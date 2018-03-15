Seychelles: Governor and Deputy Governors Receive Instruments of Appointment

press release

President Danny Faure presented Ms Caroline Abel as Governor of Central Bank of Seychelles, Mr Christophe Edmond as First Deputy Governor, and Miss Jenifer Sullivan as the Second Deputy Governor, with their Instruments of appointment yesterday at State House.

Their appointments has been made under the provision of Section 6, Paragraph 2 of the Central Bank of Seychelles Act 2004.

Miss Caroline Abel took office as the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles on 14 March 2012. She joined the institution in 1994 and was appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank in July 2010. She holds a Masters of Philosophy in Monetary Economics and Finance from the University of Glasgow and a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Leeds. Ms Abel was appointed as First Deputy Governor in 2011, after the Central Bank of Seychelles Act 2004 was amended to make provisions for two Deputy Governors.

As Governor of the Central Bank, Miss Abel also represents Seychelles as the alternate Governor for the IMF, World Bank, and the African Development Bank, and Governor for the African Export-Import Bank.

Mr Christophe Edmond was appointed First Deputy Governor and an Executive Board Member of the Central Bank in March 2012. He holds a Master's Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Southampton and a BA with Honours in Accounting and Financial Analysis from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, both in the United Kingdom. In 2002, he joined the Central Bank of Seychelles as an Assistant Accountant and thereafter was promoted through the ranks to become Head of Banking Services in 2009.

Ms Jenifer Sullivan holds a Masters of Science in International Economics, Banking and Finance with distinction from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom. After joining the Central Bank in May 2003, she rose through the ranks to become the Head of Financial Services Supervision Division in 2009. She was appointed Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank in March 2012. Ms Sullivan also holds a Professional membership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, ACCA. Since June 2017, she has also been sharing her expertise with the IMF by delivering technical assistance to the Licensing and Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Somalia on establishing and implementing banking supervision practices.

Also present at the ceremony was Vice President Vincent Meriton, Designated Minister Macsuzy Mondon, Attorney General, Frank Ally, Members of the Board of the Central Bank of Seychelles, and other distinguished guests.