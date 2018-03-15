14 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Land Redistribution

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

We regret that the Australian Government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels to raise concerns or to seek clarification on the land redistribution process in South Africa. Those channels remain open and available for all Governments to engage with the South African Government.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is however engaging with the Australian Government on this matter. It must be stated again that the South African President, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu have said on a number of public platforms and also when engaging with different stakeholders that the process of land redistribution would be orderly, within South African laws and taking into consideration both the social and economic impact.

We call on organisations such as AfriForum that are spreading incorrect information sowing panic and fear to refrain from doing so. The South African Government has been very clear and transparent on a land reform process and the matter is now before Parliament. All stakeholders will be consulted and they are also encouraged to engage with Parliament. There is no reason for any Government anywhere in the world to suspect that any South African is in danger from their own democratically elected Government. That threat simply does not exist.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Kevin Anderson Reaches Indian Wells Quarter-Finals

South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.