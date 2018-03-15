South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Land Redistribution

press release

We regret that the Australian Government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels to raise concerns or to seek clarification on the land redistribution process in South Africa. Those channels remain open and available for all Governments to engage with the South African Government.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is however engaging with the Australian Government on this matter. It must be stated again that the South African President, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu have said on a number of public platforms and also when engaging with different stakeholders that the process of land redistribution would be orderly, within South African laws and taking into consideration both the social and economic impact.

We call on organisations such as AfriForum that are spreading incorrect information sowing panic and fear to refrain from doing so. The South African Government has been very clear and transparent on a land reform process and the matter is now before Parliament. All stakeholders will be consulted and they are also encouraged to engage with Parliament. There is no reason for any Government anywhere in the world to suspect that any South African is in danger from their own democratically elected Government. That threat simply does not exist.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation