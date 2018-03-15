15 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lindi Residents Gather At Ilulu Stadium to Mark 'White Ribbon Day'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alawi Masare

Lindi — Lindi residents are gathering at the Ilulu Stadium to mark the 'white ribbon day' in the region.

The white ribbon is a special campaign to promote healthy motherhood through provision of proper health services.

The event started this morning with demonstrations from Uwanja wa Fisi ground to Ilulu.

The demos which involved residents, officials from government and different NGOs were led by the police and were received by the Lindi Regional Commissioner Mr Godfrey Zambi.

Mr Zambi went through all exhibition tents which explained different activities they do including family planning, safe delivery of mothers and other health services related to women.

The White Ribbon Alliance which organised the event also campains for local government councils to set at least 10 per cent of their revenues for safe motherhood-related services.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Destroys 48kg of Meat From South Africa

The Zanzibar Food and Drug Agency (ZFDA) has destroyed 48 kilos of meat that was imported from South Africa illegally. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.