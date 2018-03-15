Kenya: Governor Okoth Obado Launches Renal Unit in Migori

Migori residents will now access dialysis and treatment for kidney problems within the county after a renal unit was established in the referral hospital.

Previously, residents sought dialysis services in Kisumu and Eldoret.

RENAL UNIT

"This is a big milestone in our healthcare system. I am delighted to have launched this unit today (Wednesday) at the Migori County Referral Hospital," said Governor Okoth Obado.

Residents were elated by the new development.

"We will access the services within reach...this is a demonstration of positive leadership from the county administration," said Mr Eric Otieno, a teacher.

The renal unit has the capacity to handle five patients at a time, but will later be expanded, Governor Obado said.

"It will be affordable," he assured residents, adding that if patients find the charges too high, the county will be ready to assist.