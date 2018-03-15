14 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Health Minister Apologises to Doctors

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay has finally apologised for comments she made about doctors.

The minister was quoted as saying: "When we talk about corruption in the health system we all know how it is. These young doctors that will just go and practice pharmaceutics, some of them have opened their pharmacies with the resources that we have."

These remarks angered Gambian doctors who reacted with a sit-down strike.

Yesterday, 13th March, 2018, Minister Lowe issued an apology but added that the statement she made was not out of malice but aimed at turning around the negative image that the Ministry is synonymous with.

"As custodian of the sector and in the interest of the population, I extend any apology to anyone who might have been offended by the statement," she said.

The Minister said her ministry will continue to work in earnest and in close collaboration with all health personnel and ignore the under distraction to put in place a desired drug accessibility system and better service delivery for the Gambian population who deserve proper medical care.

