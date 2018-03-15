15 March 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namfisa Scoops 7th Diamond Arrow Award for Best Annual Report

Windhoek — The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) received the Diamond Arrow PMR Africa Award for the best annual report for 2017 at the annual PMR Africa Awards Ceremony on Monday.

The award follows a national survey that was conducted by interviewing large and medium-sized companies, public enterprises, local government, local authorities and national government between August and October 2017.

This is the 7th consecutive year that Namfisa receives this award. The authority attained an overall score of 4.27 out of a possible 5. Also receiving awards in the category of best annual report were FNB Namibia Ltd with a score of 4.12 and Namibia Breweries Limited with a score of 4.00.

Accepting the award, Namfisa's chief executive officer, Kenneth Matomola, said: "The Namfisa board, management and staff are humbled to have received the Diamond Arrow PMR Africa Award for the Best Annual Report 2017. This achievement is testimony to the great strides that we have made as regulator."

The PMR Africa awards are the culmination of a research process whereby companies and institutions are rated based on respondents' perceptions with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction.

"We would like to thank our stakeholders for the positive feedback and congratulatory messages on the work we perform to effectively regulate and supervise financial institutions in order to have a safe, stable and fair financial system contributing to the economic development of Namibia in which consumers are protected. This indeed encourages us to continue our quest for regulatory and supervisory excellence," Matomola said.

