15 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Be Forward Increase Wanderers Sponsorship From K100m to K150m

By Owen Khamula

Japanese second-hand car dealers Be Forward Company has increased its football sponsorship to Malawi football kings, Mighty Wanderers from K100 million a year to K153 million, Nyasa Times understands.

Wanderers chairperson Gift Mkandawire confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times, saying there eight companies who contribute to the Be Forward pot of sponsorship.

"It is true sponsorship has been increased," Mkandawire said.

When asked to unpack the total amount allocated in the new package, the Nomads General Secretary said it's up to K153.

The companies that contribute to the pot of Be Forward Wanderers sponsorship include Macron, the kit sponsor and others are MOL, NYK, Sun Phoenix, Global Line, and SYNC Logistics. They are all Japanese companies.

Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo described this development as welcome and said they will work more extra harder in the 2017 season.

"This is a welcome development and we assure our sponsors of positive results this coming season, "said Manyozo.

The initial sponsorship in the first year between Be Forward Company and Wanderers was pegged at K70 Million before it was increased to K103 Million.

