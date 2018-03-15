15 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 'Illegal Water Connection Is Theft' - Legal Expert Calls for Stiff Punishment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tione Andsen

Ugandan national Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Principal Legal officer, Aloysious Kaijuka has said illegal water connections are theft and culprits should be given stiff punishment.

He said this during a presentation to member of Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) benchmarking visit to Kampala, Uganda to appreciate the initiative being carried out by NWSC.

Kaijuka said " illegal water connections should not be treated with kid gloves and Water Boards need to stand up to stamp out the malpractices."

He said illegal water connections work to the disadvantage of the water supplying institutions.

"If you can calculate the loss of water through such acts you will find that a lot of money is being waste through illegal means and this should not be taken lightly," Kaijuka hinted.

He said the awareness of communities the involvement of the Judiciary, police and the media is crucial in the drive to reduce the acts and community awareness is essential in the drive.

Commissioner of Police for Central Region, John Nyondo said the visit has provided an insight on how police could help the water boards to curb incidences of illegal water connections.

He said police involvement in such issues is very paramount and special officers need to be conversant with the issues should their investigations are done accurately.

"The Ugandan model of handle cases of illegal water connections seems to be a very comprehensive one and Malawi as a country we could copy some of the concepts and implement them fully," Nyondo added.

He said LWB and Malawi Police Service need to development a strong partnership in order to address the issue of illegal water connections particularly in developing areas of the city.

Malawi

Cops Assault Suspects in Custody

Mzuzu First Grade Magistrate Court has condemned police officers at Mzuzu Police Station for allegedly physically… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.