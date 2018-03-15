Botswana: Masisi Meets Flood Victims

Gweta — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has assured residents of Gweta that government will provide assistance to families who have been affected by floods in the area.

The Vice President said this during his visit to a temporary camp site for the affected families at Gweta brigade on Tuesday. Mr Masisi said it was important for the leadership to meet with the affected families and assess the extent of the damage.

The Vice President said that the 2018/19 budget for Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development had been approved and as a ministry responsible for communities, part of the funds would be used to assist those affected come April 1.

Furthermore, Mr Masisi said it was the second time consecutively that Nata/Gweta constituency was hit by the catastrophe hence he explained that it was imperative that stakeholders introspect on the aftermath and find the way forward. Mr Masisi implored parents to protect their children from the floods and ensure that where necessary they accompanied them to school.

In addition, he advised them to work together with the local landboard in finding a permanent solution to the problem.

Meanwhile Nata/Gweta legislator Mr Polson Majaga appreciated Vice President Masisi's visit saying it gave the assurance that they would get assistance. He said there was need for the constituency to be allocated funds for disaster management in future saying it would enable disaster units to be fully resourced.

Briefing the VP on the status of the situation in the area, Tutume Sub- district council district officer Mr Kabelo Tshekiso said that they had accommodated 24 families affected by the floods at the camp site.

He stated that they made provision of clean water, ablution facilities and other every day necessities.

He further noted that they had also made arrangement for social workers to offer counselling to the affected people and would continue to monitor the situation until it normalised.

Source : BOPA