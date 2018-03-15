15 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Foreign Ministry Condoles With Family of Egyptian Girl Assaulted in Britain

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to the family of an Egyptian female student who has died after a barbaric attack in London.

The ministry is contacting the family of Mariam Mostafa to provide necessary assistance, said the ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu-Zeid on Wednesday 14/3/2018.

The Egyptian consulate in London is following up with concerned authorities the probe into the assault to bring the perpetrators to justice, added Abu-Zeid.

Her body will be returned to Egypt to be buried, he noted.

Egypt

Outrage At Death Sentence Against Egyptian Photographer

HUMAN rights experts have condemned the decision by Egyptian courts to seek a death sentence against acclaimed… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.