Egypt: Foreign Ministry Condoles With Family of Egyptian Girl Assaulted in Britain

The Foreign Ministry has offered condolences to the family of an Egyptian female student who has died after a barbaric attack in London.

The ministry is contacting the family of Mariam Mostafa to provide necessary assistance, said the ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu-Zeid on Wednesday 14/3/2018.

The Egyptian consulate in London is following up with concerned authorities the probe into the assault to bring the perpetrators to justice, added Abu-Zeid.

Her body will be returned to Egypt to be buried, he noted.