Namibia: Abstract Contemporary Namibian Art in 'Look-See'

'Look-See' combines the works of eight contemporary Namibian visual artists and two performing artists, whose works are drawn together because of their explicit or indirect relation to abstraction.

Works by Dörte Berner, Nicky Marais, Francois de Necker, Laimi Mbangula, Elisia Nghidishange, Tony Figueira, Homateni Ilovu, Rudolf Seibeb and the musical duo Blend, who will be performing live at the exhibition opening, will be exhibited at StArt Art Gallery.

Playing on the idea of the English idiom 'to have a look-see', this exhibition draws attention to the act of looking, seeing and interacting with artworks.

In a world in which we are inundated with visual cues, we often adopt this 'quick look' as we literally and metaphorically scroll from one picture, advertisement and news story to the next.

Abstraction complicates this looking process. How do we look at something that has been consciously manipulated to show something other than a direct depiction of something worldly? Abstraction can invite looking that stems from a deeper level of interaction, that asks the viewer to identify with the artwork beyond relating to the purely representational.

Discussions around abstraction in the artistic process can quickly move beyond a simple dichotomy of representation and non-representation. In the works in 'Look-See', this dichotomy is complicated in various ways. 'Look-See' will be on display at StArt Art Gallery located in the old Grüner Kranz Complex on Macadam Street, Southern Industrial Area, Windhoek from Friday, 23 March to 12 April. The gallery is open between 16h00 to 19h00 from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

- StArt Art Gallery